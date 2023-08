JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- After coming off a huge win, Jackson State will meet a familiar rival in FAMU this Sunday.

The Tigers beat the Rattlers 59-3 last year, but both teams look very different in 2023.

Even with a win last year and a blowout against their first opponent this season, Tigers head coach T.C. Taylor says his job is to keep his guys focused on the tasks ahead.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. central time in Miami, Florida.