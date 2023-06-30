Jason Brown, middle, during a food drive for We Will Go Ministries in March (Source: Jason Brown)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown helps out his community 3,112 different ways.

According to a tweet from his account, the former USC and Virginia Tech quarterback raised $3,112.72 for a Jackson-based ministry organization, We Will Go. In addition to the four-figure check, the football player also gave dozens of canned goods from a food drive in March.

According to the ministry’s website, the organization provides groceries to low-income families, offers afterschool care focusing on literacy, and offers summer learning programs for those who need it.

Jason Brown, middle, stands with others inside of We Will Go Ministries in Jackson , MS (Source: Jason Brown)

Brown received praise for his actions on social media, including from other people associated with the Tiger’s football team.

“Keep being the servant leader this world needs more of!” said Otis Riddley, assistant head football coach for the JSU Tigers.

Jason Brown is one of three JSU quarterbacks vying for the starting QB spot for the 2023 season after Shedeur Sanders left to join his father and University of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders.