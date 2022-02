JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) Department of Athletics released the 2022 football schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, September 4 – JSU vs. Florida A&M in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, September 10 – JSU vs. Tennessee St. in Memphis, Tennessee (Southern Heritage Classic)

Saturday, September 17 – JSU vs. Grambling St. in Jackson, Mississippi

Saturday, September 24 – JSU vs. Miss. Valley St. in Jackson, Mississippi

Saturday, October 8 – JSU vs. Alabama St. in Montgomery, Alabama

Saturday, October 15 – JSU vs. Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday, October 22 – JSU vs. Campbell in Jackson, Mississippi

Saturday, October 29 – JSU vs. Sputhern in Jackson, Mississippi

Saturday, November 5 – JSU vs. Texas Southern in Houston, Texas

Saturday, November 12 – JSU vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile, Alabama (Gulf Coast Challenge)

Saturday, November 19 – JSU vs. Alcorn St. in Lorman, Mississippi

Saturday, December 3 – SWAC Championship TBA

Saturday, December 17 – Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia

Season tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 1, and JSU head coach Deion Sanders said the school expects them to sell out fast. Tickets can be purchased at gojsutigers.com via Ticketmaster or at the JSU Box Office at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.