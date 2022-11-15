Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders spoke highly about Alcorn State and his respect for Braves head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday.

The Tigers have already won the SWAC East title for the second year in a row and are set to host the SWAC Championship in Jackson in December.

Alcorn State needs to win this final game of the regular season to have a chance at winning the SWAC West if other games go their way, specifically with a Prairie View loss on Saturday.

JSU says both teams are coming for each other.