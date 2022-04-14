JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) Fan Fest and Spring Football Game will be held Sunday, April 24 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fans can enjoy the fun at Fan Fest beginning at 12:00 p.m. Fan Fest will feature Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders coming through the tailgate area to interact with fans. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food and the Sonic Boom of the South.

Kickoff for the 2022 JSU Football Spring Game will at 5:00 p.m. and will be the first live national telecast of an HBCU Spring Game, shown live on ESPNU.

Gates will open at 3:00 p.m., and the first 100 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free T-shirt.

Tailgating and parking lots will be available from Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. to Sunday April 24, at 10:00 p.m.

Parking Prices are:

General: $10

Reserved: $25 for those who have renewed season parking; $75 for non-renewals

Car Tailgating: $50 for renewals; $150 for non-renewals

RVs: $100 for renewals; $250 for non-renewals

The Veterans ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.