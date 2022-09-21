JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders said the Department of Athletics has taken the following steps to improve the fan experience at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.

The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.

Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.

Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.

Additionally, JSU fans are asked to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:

Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.

Wear sunscreen.

Take precautions with certain medications.

JSU will host Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 1;00 p.m. at The Vet. All police, fire, medical and military personnel will be admitted free with ID or in uniform.

Tickets and single-game parking are available at gojsutigers.com/tickets, or in person at The Vet 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and beginning at 8:00 a.m. on home game days.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson State for an interview about the water situation at The Vet, but officials declined to go on camera.