JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders said the Department of Athletics has taken the following steps to improve the fan experience at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
- Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.
- The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.
- Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.
- Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.
Additionally, JSU fans are asked to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:
- Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Take precautions with certain medications.
JSU will host Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 1;00 p.m. at The Vet. All police, fire, medical and military personnel will be admitted free with ID or in uniform.
Tickets and single-game parking are available at gojsutigers.com/tickets, or in person at The Vet 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and beginning at 8:00 a.m. on home game days.
WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson State for an interview about the water situation at The Vet, but officials declined to go on camera.