JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) volleyball team received their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season championship rings on Saturday.

The rings were giving to the team during the halftime game of JSU vs. Florida A&M men’s basketball game.

JSU, with 17 wins on the season, including an impressive 15-1 mark in SWAC play, received an at-large berth to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship postseason tournament.