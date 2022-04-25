JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) women’s basketball player Alexis Roberts defied the odds of her entire career.

Roberts is deaf, but that hasn’t stopped her from making a major impact during her time with the Tigers. Now, she’s been selected to represent the United States in the Deaflympics in Brazil.

The Newton native graduated from the Mississippi School for the Deaf in 2021, and made history by signing with JSU. She played in 17 games for the Tigers this past season. She talked about her historic selected and said she can’t wait to get started with Team USA.

“I was really surprised because I knew that they would select me, but now that they have, I feel really comfortable with them. I feel really comfortable with the team. I’ve been training and the coaches have been training me to make sure that I’m better every day. I continue to work hard. JSU has benefited me greatly,” said Roberts.

This year’s Deaflympics are in May in Southern Brazil.