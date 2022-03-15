JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Jackson State University (JSU) football spring game will be televised live on Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

The 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference football champions will conclude the spring practice season at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The game will be free and open to the public with more details coming soon.

Season tickets for the 2022 JSU football season are on sale Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium box office and online at ticketmaster.com.