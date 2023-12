LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Rumors have swirled about the status of Fred McNair as the head football coach of Alcorn State.

As of right now, sources have told Sports Director Blake Levine that McNair is “leaning” towards taking the Texas Southern job.

The deal is not done and there are variable that could lead to McNair saying in Lorman or taking the job in Texas.

Updates will be provided as more information comes out.