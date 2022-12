JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State beat Jackson State 69-59 at the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Tigers got out to an early lead, but the Bulldogs took a 5-point lead into half.

Once again, JSU came out strong in the second half but faltered as the minutes went on.

Bulldogs move to 10-0 on the season, while the Tigers drop to 1-9.