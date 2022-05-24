JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mo Williams and the Jackson State University (JSU) Basketball team will host basketball camps this summer.

From June 14 to 16, there will be a Team Shootout Camp which consists of multiple team discounts provided with a four-game guarantee for 9th-12th grade high school teams. The fee for registration is $349. Registration ends Tuesday, May 31.

From June 21 to 22, organizers will host a Mo Williams Elite 52 Camp. The fee for registration is $52, and registration ends Tuesday, May 31.

From July 26 to July 28 organizers will host a Skills & Drill Day Camp. The camp is is specifically for 7th-12th grade boys with multiple kid discounts available. The registration fee is $175, and registration ends Thursday, June 30.

A registration link will be sent once fee is paid in full. To register, click here.