JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team.

Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby.

Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out at the Mississippi Coliseum for the Mississippi State vs. JSU game on Wednesday.

Jackson State’s next home game is January 7th against Alabama State.