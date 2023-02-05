Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State men’s basketball played a close game Saturday.

The largest lead was 9 points (by JSU). MVSU led by as many as 8.

Ultimately, Jackson State’s shooting issues in the second half proved costly. Despite having five players score in double digits, led by Romelle Mansel with 17, JSU shot just 35.9% (14-39) from the floor in the second half compared to 53.6% (15-28) in the first. Some of that shooting in the second half could account for late desperation attempts to get shots off quickly to leave time for possessions to tie the game, which ultimately did not happen.

Jackson State fell by 4 points.

After the game, JSU head coach and Murrah grad Mo Williams and MVSU head coach and Murrah grad George Ivory spoke about their Jackson connection.