ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) Football Coach Vincent Dancy announced his resignation from the university’s football program for a Power Five coaching opportunity in Colorado with Coach Deion Sanders.

According to the MVSU website, Dancy ended his time in the Delta as the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history, winning nine games from 2018-2022 despite numerous limitations regarding scholarships.

Athletic Director Hakim McClellan expressed his appreciation for Coach Dancy’s contributions:

Over the past four seasons, Coach Vincent Dancy has helped to mold Mississippi Valley State University into one of the most competitive football programs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Coach Dancy has represented MVSU and the football program well in that time as the 17th head coach. On behalf of Mississippi Valley State University, I want to extend our deepest appreciation to Coach Vincent Dancy for his incredible leadership of our football program. The energy that he poured into his teams was a shining light for MVSU and a point of pride for all the Valley family. More importantly, while Coach Dancy prepared his student-athletes for success on the field, he also ensured they were successful beyond football as proud graduates of Valley State. Athletic Director Hakim McClellan

The athletic department will conduct a nationwide search for the 18th leader of the program, and Defensive Coordinator Javier Gonzalez has been appointed the Interim Head Coach.