JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rivalry between Jackson State and Alcorn State football continued as the Braves hosted the Soul Bowl.

Thousands filled the Reservation at Alcorn State to tailgate before kickoff at 2:00 p.m. While it may seem like one of Mississippi’s biggest rivalries, the atmosphere felt like a big family gathering celebrating one cause, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“It was important for me to be here to support both teams because of the HBCU experience. I’m just happy to be here in the midst of all these likeminded individuals so that we can just share a great day of tailgating for an exciting football game. This is a very big rivalry and I’m just supporting both of the teams and hoping that it will be a safe turnout and that the game will be as much as it has been hyped up to be,” said Shiquita Brown, who attended the game.

The long-time rivalry doesn’t end with football, but also the Battle of the Bands and Majorettes.