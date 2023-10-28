LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacorian Sewell raced 62 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and Jarveon Howard added a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth to spark Alcorn State to a 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday afternoon.

Alcorn State (4-1, 5-3) entered the game in a three-way tie for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with Prairie View A&M and Southern.

The Braves held the Delta Devils (1-7, 1-4) to just 163 yards of offense and 13 first downs, three via penalty.

Howard had 13 carries for 100 yards and Sewell had 11 for 96 yards. Aaron Allen was 17 of 25 passing for 171 yards with an interception and added 36 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries.

Ty’Jarian Williams was 18 of 26 passing for 65 yards and threw an interception for MVSU and DePhabian Fant added 62 yards on seven carries.