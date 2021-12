TUESDAY: Temperatures are mild this morning with clouds increasing across the state. There is a small pocket of light rain showers moving across the Delta, but most spots are dry. That rain is impacting places like Lexington, Winona, and maybe into Attala county. But otherwise, today will be nice weather with a mix of sun and clouds and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will be very warm compared to normal for mid December, reaching the middle 70s in many locations.

LATE WEEK: The warm stretch continues for the rest of the work week, along with generally dry weather. But our next front arrives this weekend with rain and a cooldown. But in the meantime, we just have passing clouds but no rainfall.