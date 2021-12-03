Shuttle service to be offered for SWAC Championship Game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide shuttle bus service for the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson on Saturday, December 4.

Shuttles will provide pick-up at Smith-Wills Stadium at 1200 Lakeland Drive and will drop fans off at the Farmer’s Market on West Street across from Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fans who choose to use the shuttle service will have to pay $20 for parking at Smith-Wills Stadium. No cash will be accepted. Payment can be made with Venmo, Cashapp, PayPal or debit/credit card.

The shuttle service will be offered from 10:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Fans will also be transported back to their vehicles from the Farmer’s Market drop-off point.

The Smith-Wills Stadium will also stand as a tailgating spot.

Security will be present and directional signage will be posted. Fans are encouraged to use the shuttle service to avoid illegal parking.

Kickoff for the Jackson State v. Prairie View A&M is slated for 3:00 p.m. Call Visit Jackson at 1-800-354-7695 for questions.