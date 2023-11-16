JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face each other on the football field this weekend during the Soul Bowl.

The game will be held on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online and at The Vet Ticket Office from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Vet has a clear bag policy. Here are the bags that are approved:

1 gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small purse 4.5 X 6.5

Clutch with should strap 4.5 X 6.5

Wallet

Seat Cushion

Visit Jackson will offer a parking shuttle that will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday from The Vet to Smith–Wills Stadium. The cost for parking is $20 per car.

All vehicles parked in The Vet’s parking, other than the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) staff parking, will be towed starting at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday.

On Friday, November 17, the City With Soul in partnership with Jackson State University’s Alumni Relations and the Hilton Garden Inn to host Thee Tailgate.

The event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tigers and Braves fans are welcome to attend.

There will be a meet and greet, music, food trucks, drinks and vendors. Attendees will be able to purchase game day tickets onsite from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.