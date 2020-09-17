Sources: Deion Sanders to be next JSU head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion Sanders has reportedly been hired as the next head coach for the Jackson State University football team.

According to HBCU Sports, Sanders will be named the new head coach. JSU is expected to announce the next head coach for the program on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The Clarion Ledger reported Sanders was a candidate for the position. A university representative told the newspaper that, while the announcement of a head coach is still expected next week, “nothing is official at the moment.”

Sanders played in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.

T.C. Taylor was named the interim head coach for JSU, after the university announced it would not renew John Hendrick’s contract.

Jackson State has yet to officially name a new head coach, but speculations for the new hire surround two candidates.

Who do you think could best lead the team? — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) September 17, 2020

LATEST STORIES: