Sports Zone’s David Edelstein speaks with Alcorn State grad and four-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end Jimmie Giles about football, life and thanksgiving/gratitude for this week’s Sunday Conversation.
Sunday Conversation: Alcorn St. Grad, Four-Time NFL Pro Bowler Jimmie Giles
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>