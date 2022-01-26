JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will host a series of football games at Birmingham’s Legion Field each season for the next three years. HBCU Sports reported the Birmingham City Council approved the agreement.

The upcoming series of “SWAC Classic” football games in Birmingham are projected to feature the Jackson State University Tigers versus the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff followed by Jackson State versus Southern University.

The games would be in 2023 and 2024.