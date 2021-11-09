SWAC Football Classic to feature Alcorn State, Jackson State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will introduce the inaugural SWAC Football Classic this fall.
The game will feature a gridiron showdown between Alcorn State University and Jackson State University on Saturday, November 20 at Veteran Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with Pepsi and General Motors for this unique branding opportunity,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Through the SWAC Football Classic partnership we plan to create a meaningful fan experience that will continue to elevate the overall level of engagement at our events. Our SWAC partners are committed to growing this event and we look forward to the hosting of the inaugural meeting featuring Alcorn State and Jackson State.”