BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Sports Director Blake Levine was in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Media Day.

From the moment Jackson State head football coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and his players walked into the room, there was a frenzy to talk and get video of them.

And it’s obvious why. There is star power with Sanders.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, is an upcoming star, and the once number one high school recruit, Travis Hunter, signed to join JSU in December 2021.

The team is coming off of a SWAC title, and the other teams know that. For Coach Prime, he knows this year is different, but he said the Tigers are better for it.

JSU will face Florida A&M on September 4 to kick off the season.