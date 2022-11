JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State women’s basketball player is taking jumping to a whole new level.

Tigers forward Daja Woodard is dunking the basketball with ease.

She says she has been dunking since the 8th grade, but now she wants to start doing trick dunks.

The Mobile, Al native is slated to be a key contributor to the JSU team who has been a dominant force in the SWAC.