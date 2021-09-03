Thompson, Lawson place wager on Jackson State v. Florida A&M football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Al Lawson (D-FL) have placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s football game between Jackson State University (JSU) and Florida A&M University.

The winner of the wager will receive a supply of local delicacies from their opponent’s home region. Lawson has wagered a box of North Florida shrimp, while Thompson has put catfish on the line. Both lawmakers agreed to wear the opposing team’s shirt if their respective team loses.

“Clearly, Congressman Lawson haven’t been paying attention to my Tigers. I know FAMU has a good athletic program, but they’re no match for us,” said Thompson. “Coach Prime Time is going to lead us to an undefeated season. On Sunday, I know both teams will compete at their best, but someone please tell Rep. Lawson that Tigers have never been scared of rattlesnakes. Bring it on!”

“I told Congressman Thompson that I know FAMU is going to take home this victory, so he can start getting my Mississippi catfish ready,” Lawson said. “Both teams have done an amazing job with their recruitment efforts, but I know Coach Simmons has top-notch athletes who are fired up and ready to play. The Rattlers are about to show ‘Prime Time’ and Rep. Thompson and how we do things in Florida.”

The Orange Blossom Classic kicks off on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.