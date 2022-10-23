JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade.

Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger team.

“We’re having so much fun at the parade. I want to see my cousin Jonathan beat the drums,” said one young fan.

“My son is a snare drum for Jackson State. We’re here to support him,” said Nykki Brown, who came from Louisiana to support her son.

“Positive vibes, everything’s wonderful. High vibrations,” said one fan.

The parade route traveled along Court Street, State Street, Pearl Street and West Street.