Travis Hunter, nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit, signs with Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, signed with Jackson State University (JSU) on Wednesday, December 15.

Hunter, who is a cornerback in Georgia, tweeted about his decision to commit to JSU.

“I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU’s may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football,” he stated.

Hunter had previously committed to Florida State. He is ranked the top player in the nation by 247Sports.