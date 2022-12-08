MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff is replacing Jackson State University in the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the classic founder’s Facebook page.

“The answers you’ve all been waiting for,” SHC founder Fred Jones wrote on the post.

The Arkansas HBCU will now face the Tennessee State University tigers in the classic in 2023 and 2024.

Earlier this year, Jackson State University announced that its football team will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic.

The management company that operates the Southern Heritage Classic later filed suit against Jackson State University for pulling out of the annual football matchup.

The Southern Heritage Classic is one of the most attended HBCU classics in the country.

We have reached out to SHC founder Fred Jones for more information.