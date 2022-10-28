JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The spotlight is on the Jackson State Tigers yet again.

For the first time, ESPN’s College GameDay will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson on Saturday. The entire city is ready to watch the football team take on Southern.

On Friday, the campus gave out pink breast cancer shirts for the students to wear to show support at game.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of ESPN’s GameDay. We’re excited for them to be on our campus. This is a moment for not only Jackson State but for the city of Jackson. To see everybody coming together, to unify, and to really come out and support our students and the team. It’s just a very exciting time on our campus,” said one fan.

A party was held on the Center Plaza to kick off the weekend.