JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy traffic being predicted for Jackson State University’s (JSU) Saturday football game, leaders with Visit Jackson want you to be prepared.

Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering again to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. JSU will also host ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time on Saturday.

A $20 parking fee is required to access the free roundtrip shuttle service from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Smith-Wills Stadium, located at 1200 Lakeland Drive. Debit and credit cards will only be accepted. Cash will not be accepted.

Visit Jackson has also partnered with Fondren Church located at 3327 Old Canton Road, Jackson as well as Fondren Presbyterian Church, located at 3220 Old Canton Rd, to offer parking. The fee is $20. The lots are scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. Credit and debit cards are encouraged.

The shuttle drop-off and pick-up will be near Gate 4-B at The Vet. The first shuttle will depart at 10:00 a.m., and the last shuttle will depart The Vet at 6:30 p.m.

Shuttles will run with an escort every 45 minutes to 1-hour, depending on traffic throughout the game with a short break at the beginning of the third quarter, before shuttles start transporting fans back to Smith-Wills.