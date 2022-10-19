JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming.

Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

A $20 parking fee is required to access the free roundtrip shuttle service from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Smith-Wills Stadium, located at 1200 Lakeland Drive. Debit and credit cards will only be accepted. Cash will not be accepted.

The shuttle drop-off and pick-up will be near Lot D at The Vet. The first shuttle will depart at 10:00 a.m., and the last shuttle will depart The Vet at 6:30 p.m.

Two shuttles – (1)-35 passenger and (1)-24 passenger – will be operating throughout the competition with a short break at the beginning of the third quarter.

Friday, October 21

All cars must be moved from the tailgate area at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium by 6:00 p.m. or they will be subject to towing.

Saturday, October 22

All cars must be removed from the gameday parking area by 2:00 a.m. or they will be subject to towing.

Stadium gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tiger fans will line the streets of downtown for the homecoming parade from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The parade route goes from Court to State to Pearl to West and back to Court Street.