JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson will partner with the Hank Aaron Sports Academy to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the SWAC Championship game on Saturday, December 3.

The game between Jackson State and Southern will be at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (The Vet). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., and gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

“We encourage fans to take advantage of this option,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore, Visit Jackson’s Director of Communications. “Traffic congestion is inevitable, but this is a viable option to mitigate some of the traffic. I had a friend who raved about her experience, saying she’ll never drive again if the shuttle is an option. She had a great experience for homecoming.”

A $20 parking fee is required to access the free roundtrip shuttle service from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Smith-Wills Stadium to The Vet. Organizers said only debit and credit cards will be accepted.

The shuttle drop-off and pick-up will be near Gate 4-B at The Vet. The first shuttle will depart at 11:00 a.m. and the last shuttle will depart The Vet at 8:30 p.m. Security is not offered after the last shuttle arrives at Smith-Wills.

Shuttles will run with an escort every 45 minutes to one hour, depending on traffic throughout the competition, with a short break at the beginning of the third quarter before shuttles start transporting fans back to Smith-Wills. The last departure from the Vet will be 8:00 p.m.

Important to Know Information:

Friday, December 2

Tailgating will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Parking Lots at The Vet will open at 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles are not permitted to enter tailgate area after 7:30 a.m.

Parking locations Onsite at The Vet near Backyard Burger on State Street $40.00 Farmer’s Market located on West Street across from The Vet $100 for cars $250 for Buses and Charters Smith-Wills Stadium parking and shuttle runs from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

No buses are permitted to park in Lot A

All vehicles parked at any lot at The Vet without a proper decal will be towed at the owner’s expense

There will be a 5th quarter (Battle of the Bands: Sonic Boom of the South vs. The Human Jukebox) and trophy presentation following the game