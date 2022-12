A key piece of Jackson State football’s team is returning for 2023.

Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Saturday that he is remaining a Tiger.

The walk-on rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 9 TD in 2022. Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week four times.

The Chicago native said earlier this year that former JSU and Chicago Bears star and NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton is his role model. Now Wilkerson stays and get to add onto his own JSU legacy, too.