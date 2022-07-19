JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball standout Ameshya Williams-Holiday was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Woman of the Year for 2021-22.

Williams-Holliday attained a 3.67-grade point average in the Spring of 2022. She concluded the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.5 GPA in graduate school, pursuing her Master’s degree in education.

On the court, Williams-Holliday was a three-time first-team All-SWAC selection (2020, 2021, 2022), a three-time league Defensive Player of the Year (2020, 2021, 2022), and in 2022 became the first SWAC player since 2019 to win both SWAC Player Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year honors in the same season.

Williams-Holliday averaged 16.1 points and 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game for her career.