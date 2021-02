Tampa Bay defeats Kansas City in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA BAY (WJTV) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31 to 9.

Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to a victory. This is Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.

Brady connected twice in the first half with Gronkowski to give the pair an NFL record 14 playoff TD passes and then added another to Antonio Brown to stake the Bucs to a big halftime lead that the defense had no problem holding.

Mahomes was unable to get the Chiefs into the end zone for the first time in his career. He went 26 for 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

Brady won it all in his first season in Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with New England. The Bucs got their second championship following the one in the 2002 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.