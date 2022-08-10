LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – All 18 athletes on Team Mississippi earned at least one medal at this year’s Transplant Games of America.

In all, the team brought home 39 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals. 16 of the athletes are organ or tissue donation recipients. Two others are living donors. They were joined by two donor families and 24 other supporters representing the state in San Diego, Calif. The team is led by Lucedale couple David and Tammy Miller.

“The inspiration of the games is to motivate you, make you strive a little harder, and give gratitude to the donor families and the living donors, recognize them. Give them something to see in a positive manner and strive for success so we all push each other a little bit harder,” David Miller told WKRG last month.

Going into the games, current and former members of Team Mississippi held nine national all-time records for their performance at past games.

The national games are held every two years. Some of the athletes will join Team USA to represent at the world games in Australia next year.

Full list of Team Mississippi athletes and sports medaled in:

Mario Bland – Basketball, Darts

2 Gold

1 Bronze

Margaret Evans – Bowling

1 Gold

1 Silver

1 Bronze

Karen Gordon – Darts

1 Silver

Mary Kathyrn Grumbley – Basketball, Table Tennis, Track & Field, 5K

6 Gold

2 Silver

Patrick Grumbley – Basketball

1 Gold

Ibby Joseph – Bowling

1 Gold

Adam Lillie – Golf

2 Gold

Brooke Lillie – Basketball, Golf, Track & Field

4 Gold

1 Silver

1 Bronze

Timothy Lewis – Basketball, Pickleball, Track & Field

5 Gold

2 Silver

Joseph McDonald – Track & Field

3 Gold

Angela Melton – Trivia

2 Gold

Angel Meeks – Basketball, Bowling

1 Gold

1 Silver

David Miller – Basketball, Bowling

2 Gold

1 Bronze

Dirk Porter – Cornhole, Darts, Texas Hold-Em Poker

1 Gold

1 Silver

1 Bronze

Adeline Rollins – Swimming, Track & Field, Youth Olympiad

5 Gold

Margaret Rollins – Bowling

1 Gold

1 Silver

1 Bronze

Shelia Spann – Cornhole, Golf

1 Gold

1 Silver

1 Bronze

John Wilkerson – Basketball, Bowling