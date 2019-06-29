Ten years later: a conversation with the family of Steve McNair

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss – (WJTV) Next Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair.

So this week we sat down with Steve McNair’s mother and brother, and we talked about Steve’s life and the legacy he left behind.

McNair’s jersey will be retired by the Tennessee Titans this September along with the jersey of his teammate, Eddie George.

We’ll be airing more clips of our interview with the McNair’s throughout the weekend. For the full story, tune in to the Sports Zone this Sunday on WJTV.