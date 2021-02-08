2022 Super Bowl odds: Here are the early lines for all 32 NFL teams

(COVERS) – Super Bowl LV has come and gone, with Tom Brady cementing his status as the GOAT after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Always looking forward, sportsbooks are already focused on odds to win the Super Bowl in 2022.
Despite a thorough and dominant Super Bowl LV victory, Tampa Bay is not the favorites to win in 2022. That would be the SB55 runner-up Kansas City Chiefs, who oddsmakers have tabbed as the early betting favorites.
Odds updated Feb. 7, 2021.
|Team
|Odds to win Super Bowl 56
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+550
|Green Bay Packers
|+900
|Buffalo Bills
|+1,000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+1,000
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1,200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1,300
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1,500
|New Orleans Saints
|+1,600
|Seattle Seahawks
|+1,800
|Cleveland Browns
|+2,000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2,200
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2,500
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+2,500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2,800
|Tennessee Titans
|+2,800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3,000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+4,000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4,000
|New England Patriots
|+4,500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5,000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+5,500
|Washington Football Team
|+6,000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+6,000
|Carolina Panthers
|+6,600
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+6,600
|New York Giants
|+7,000
|Chicago Bears
|+7,500
|New York Jets
|+8,500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+9,000
|Denver Broncos
|+10,000
|Detroit Lions
|+12,500
|Houston Texans
|+15,000
Odds courtesy FoxBet
How to Read Super Bowl Odds
Sportsbooks release NFL futures odds pretty much as soon the confetti is falling to mark the end of the previous football season. There are many ways to wager on NFL futures, but picking the outright winner of the Super Bowl is definitely the most popular. During the offseason and preseason, you’ll be able to get a nice plus-money price on basically any team in the NFL, as there is so much uncertainty around what will happen next year.
Super Bowl Futures odds will usually look like this:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160
This means that on a $100 bet, you’ll stand to win $160 should Brady win again. As Kansas City is the favorite, you will see a minus sign (-) ahead of its odds.
- Kansas City Chiefs -180
This means that if you wagered on the Chiefs at that price, you would need to bet $180 to profit $100 on Mahomes & Co. pulling off the repeat.
Of course, futures odds are a fluid market. They can change every day based on news, injuries, suspensions, etc. And they will certainly change based around big NFL events, such as free agency and the draft. For example, a devastating injury to a starting quarterback on any of the top teams in the league would likely cause them to plummet down the futures odds board.
All the odds seen above are in American format. Should you find decimal format or fractional format easier to read, simply convert the odds using our simple odds converter tool.