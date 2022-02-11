JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As millions of Americans plan parties to enjoy Super Bowl LVI with friends, American Medical Response is advising hosts and guests to take steps to reduce drunk driving crashes and help control COVID infections.
“We want people to enjoy the big game, but we ask them to remember: Super Bowl Sunday during a pandemic brings increased risk. A great deal of alcohol is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday and, as a result, it’s one of the deadliest days of the year for DUI crashes,” said AMR spokesperson Jim Pollard.
He continued, “alcohol loosens inhibitions and impairs judgment, so inebriated party guests are less likely to adhere to COVID control measures such as social distancing. We can’t forget, hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections are still occurring every day in the U.S.
AMR offers these tips for sharing Super Bowl Sunday safely:
- If you host a party, only invite family members and others with whom you have been in frequent contact.
- Tell your guests, “The virus is still going around and indoor events are still risky, so I encourage you to wear a mask and be mindful of getting too close to each other. Let’s limit hugging and wash our hands frequently.”
- Protect those who you know are not vaccinated. If you or a member of your family are not yet vaccinated, reconsider hosting a party. Remember, Omicron is extremely transmissible.
- Encourage alternative beverages. For guests who may not want to indulge in alcohol and for designated drivers, remind them to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages or provide such drinks.
- Don’t let friends drive drunk. If one of your friends has had too much to drink, don’t let them get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help to find them a safe ride home.
- Report drunk drivers. If you suspect someone on the road is drunk, call 911 immediately.