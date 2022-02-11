JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As millions of Americans plan parties to enjoy Super Bowl LVI with friends, American Medical Response is advising hosts and guests to take steps to reduce drunk driving crashes and help control COVID infections.

“We want people to enjoy the big game, but we ask them to remember: Super Bowl Sunday during a pandemic brings increased risk. A great deal of alcohol is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday and, as a result, it’s one of the deadliest days of the year for DUI crashes,” said AMR spokesperson Jim Pollard.

He continued, “alcohol loosens inhibitions and impairs judgment, so inebriated party guests are less likely to adhere to COVID control measures such as social distancing. We can’t forget, hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections are still occurring every day in the U.S.

AMR offers these tips for sharing Super Bowl Sunday safely: