INDIANAPOLIS – Super Wild Card Weekend is here with six playoff matchups spread across Saturday, Sunday and even Monday night.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan has you covered with a look at each game in “Big Game Bound.” Top seeds San Francisco (12-5) and Baltimore (13-4) earned a week off by finishing first in their respective conferences.

We start off in the NFC, where the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-8). Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy welcomes his old team into the fold, with Dallas seeking its first title in nearly three decades. The Packers played their way into the postseason with a win last weekend.

That game is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

This week’s show also features an AFC battle between the No. 6 Miami Dolphins (11-6) and No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (11-6). The Chiefs rested many of their starters last week after securing the AFC West crown, while the Dolphins fell short at home in their quest for the AFC East championship.

The game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday on Peacock.

Our third featured game pits the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) against the No. 2 Buffalo Bills (11-6). The Steelers needed a win and some help to reach the postseason—and they got both in Week 18. The Bills, meantime, emerged victorious in a Sunday night game against the Dolphins to win the AFC East.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo play Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

The No. 5 Cleveland Browns (11-6) travel to Houston to take on the No. 4 Texans (10-7). The Browns secured a Wild Card spot a couple weeks ago, while rookie CJ Stroud and Houston played their way in with a win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans claimed the AFC South after Jacksonville lost in Week 18.

That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

The No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-7) head to Detroit to take on the No. 3 Lions (12-5). The game marks the return of former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led Detroit to the playoffs three times before winning a Super Bowl with the Rams following a trade. The Lions will host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season.

The Rams and Lions play Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The Super Wild Card Weekend schedule wraps up with a Monday night matchup between the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8). The Eagles, once considered a Super Bowl favorite, have lost five of six while the Bucs finished their season with a win to clinch the NFC South and a home playoff game.

They’ll play at 8:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN/ABC.

This week’s show also features, as usual, picks from Jarrett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.