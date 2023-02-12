RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – People at Northpark Mall are cheering on their favorite team for the Superbowl while also learning about heart health.

The Super Bowl Party with a Purpose is held in partnership with the Steven James Foundation and the American Heart Association. Fans were able to learn how to give CPR before the game, something leaders with the American Heart Association say could save a life.

“What we know is that about 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home. The odds that you might have to perform CPR on a loved one is great. Our goal for heart month is for one person in every family to learn CPR,” said Jennifer with the American Heart Association.

But of course, people are excited and ready to cheer on the Chiefs of Eagles.