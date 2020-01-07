Hall of famer Ed Reed on Lamar Jackson: He is the ‘it’ factor

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — If you’re the Tennessee Titans, how do you stop a problem like Lamar Jackson? Ravens legend and hall of famer Ed Reed admits there’s no simple answer.

“The first thing: you have to have the personnel group,” Reed said in an exclusive interview with WGN-TV. “You have to have the guys who can really play your scheme and play their ass off.”

The Titans will attempt to do what few teams have been able to do in this season: contain Jackson. Over the first 15 games of the season, the Ravens QB ran for 1,206 yards, threw 36 touchdown passes and led Baltimore to 13 wins. He was inactive for the finale, as planned.

“It’s tough to beat Baltimore with all the weapons they have,” Reed added. “It’s not just Lamar, but Lamar is a special guy. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do with the ball. That “it” factor — he is it.”

Reed, who knows a thing or two about how to stop a quarterback, went on to explain the advice he’s given Jackson in the past. You can watch his full thoughts in the video above.

Jackson has endeared himself to those in he locker room for his willingness to put the team ahead of individual accomplishments. He may ultimately add an MVP Trophy to the mass of hardware presented to him during this dream season. But the only prize Jackson cares about it the Lombardi Trophy, which goes to the Super Bowl winner.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)