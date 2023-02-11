(WGNO) — Pro football analyst Lester Ricard stops by WGNO’s Sports Zone to talk with Aaron S. Lee about fellow Tangipahoa Parish native DeVonta Smith in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII.

Like Ricard, who played quarterback at both LSU and Tulane, Smith played high school football for the Amite Warriors.

The second-year Philadelphia Eagles receiver is hoping to add a Supre Bowl ring to his already-impressive trophy case which already includes the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Smith, who won two national titles while playing wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide, caught 95 passes for 1,196 with seven touchdowns in just his second season with the Eagles.

Philadelphia plays the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.