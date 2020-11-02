Javon Wims suspended two games

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Matt Nagy talks with Javon Wims #83 of the Chicago Bears after he was disqualified from the game against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.

Wims will be eligible to return to the Bears’ active roster on Tuesday, November 17, following the team’s November 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Wims may appeal the suspension within three business days. Any appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

(Release via the National Football League)