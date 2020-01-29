Live: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at 1:00pm ET with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

Can’t wait? Vote in our interactive poll on the Big Game Bound Twitter page!

MAHOMES VS. GAROPPOLO: Which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win on Sunday?



Watch #BigGameBound with @jackdoles, @paytonsun and @WFLAJB at 1:00pm ET today for more on Chiefs vs. 49ers! https://t.co/lpkaxlYMJv — BigGameBound (@biggamebound) January 29, 2020

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.