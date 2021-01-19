Mississippi’s Sarah Thomas first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2015 file photo, NFL official Sarah Thomas signals in the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Baltimore. Thomas, who was the first female to be a full-time game official in the NFL will again be the NFL’s only female game official in 2016. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, file)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi native Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. According to the NFL, Thomas, who is from Pascagoula, will be the down judge for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials.

Carl Cheffers – Referee

Fred Bryan – Umpire

Sarah Thomas – Down Judge

Rusty Baynes – Line Judge

James Coleman – Field Judge

Eugene Hall – Side Judge

Dino Paganelli – Back Judge

Mike Wimmer – Replay Official

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”