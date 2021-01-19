Mississippi’s Sarah Thomas first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi native Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. According to the NFL, Thomas, who is from Pascagoula, will be the down judge for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials.
- Carl Cheffers – Referee
- Fred Bryan – Umpire
- Sarah Thomas – Down Judge
- Rusty Baynes – Line Judge
- James Coleman – Field Judge
- Eugene Hall – Side Judge
- Dino Paganelli – Back Judge
- Mike Wimmer – Replay Official
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”