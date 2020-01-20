Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shakes hands with Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers after their game at Levi’s Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship.

The 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 326 yards but the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip following the 2010 season.