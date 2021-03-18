NFL announces new TV rights package; CBS to keep Raiders games

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: A general view of the CBS cameras used for the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(AP) – The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. Amazon has partnered with the league to stream Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox. Games will continue to air on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, while ABC will have a limited schedule of games as well as returning to the Super Bowl rotation (two games) for the first time since the 2005 season.

CBS will keep its priority on AFC games, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders will continue to have most of their games on 8 News Now.